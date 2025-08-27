Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 Wraps, Strengthening Alliances

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — The annual combined joint all-domain military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025, concluded on Aug. 28, reinforcing the strength and readiness of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance in the face of evolving regional security threats.

This year’s iteration of Ulchi Freedom Shield, known as UFS25, integrated live and constructive simulations across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains from Aug. 18-28. The heart of the exercise was the synchronized operation between the Air Operations Center and the Pacific Simulation Center, a vital pairing that allowed real-time generation and execution of combat training missions, translating into thousands of training sorties from different wings across the country.

The AOC played a key role in developing air tasking orders, which outlined detailed mission sets and objectives for each air operation. Once issued, those orders were transferred to the PASC, which transformed the plans into logistical realities to determine aircraft type, origin airbase, fuel and maintenance requirements, and mission-specific intelligence.

“When combat operations start, the air component is the primary effort, meaning a lot of ground movement doesn't happen at first,” said retired Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft, Seventh Air Force Combined Forces Command senior air controller. “It's airplanes, it's bombs, it's surface air missiles, it's all of that between the ROK Air Force, U.S. Air Force, and other branches’ aircraft efforts. We are responsible for that first response.”

UFS25 involved active participation from the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the ROK government. The 10-day exercise also incorporated noncombatant evacuation operations, receiving, staging, onward movement and integration procedures, combined component live-fire training, and countering weapons of mass destruction operations.

From a partner nation standpoint, South Korean forces played a key role in UFS25, conducting extensive joint training across multiple domains. The ROKAF flew thousands of sorties alongside the U.S. Seventh Air Force, including combat air patrols, close air support, and air interdiction missions, while integrating advanced fighter platforms. In the space domain, the ROKAF Space Operations Group partnered with U.S. Space Forces-Korea to establish a combined joint space operations center, enhancing space awareness and decision-making for the CFC.

The ROK Navy and Marine Corps also contributed significantly, training with U.S. Navy and Marine forces to strengthen maritime security, amphibious readiness, and integrated operations. Meanwhile, ROK Special Operations Forces joined U.S. counterparts for combined exercises focused on CWMD, direct-action raids and special reconnaissance, further improving joint crisis response and interoperability.

Additionally, the exercise brought together civilian agencies and emergency responders in both the planning and execution phases, with an emphasis on crisis response, noncombatant evacuation, and the protection of civilians. This comprehensive strategy highlighted the alliance’s dedication to maintaining readiness and ensuring the safety of the Korean population.

Conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty on Oct. 1, 1953, the UFS25 exercise is one of many that have evolved over decades and continues to underscore the U.S.’s ironclad commitment to the alliance.

As one of the largest training exercises between the U.S. and ROK, UFS25 tests the alliance with complex challenges and includes comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure continued improvement. This iterative annual exercise strengthens the security, freedom, and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 Story ID: 546728 Location: KR This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 Wraps, Strengthening Alliances, by SrA Josephine Pepin-Rust, identified by DVIDS