Fast Growing NROTC Program Maintains Enrollment Momentum, First Graduate Hailed as Trailblazer

The nation’s newest Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program is racking up milestones: it graduated the first three Marines this past May, it increased the number of enrolled cadets by more than 400%, and the program’s first graduate, Ensign Mahinalani Vongsy, who was commissioned in 2023 is training to become a surface warfare officer (SWO) aboard the USS Shiloh (CG 67).



“I couldn't have been prouder that she represents us as the first surface warfare officer that we produce,” said Commander Phillip Moore, executive officer of the four-year-old NROTC program at the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) at Mānoa. “Now she's out there in the fleet representing her alma mater and this NROTC unit with distinction.” A surface warfare officer with 22 years of U.S. Navy service, Moore oversaw the development of the NROTC classes.



The UH NROTC program was established in 2021 and Vongsy was one of 22 cadets in the inaugural cohort. This fall, the program welcomed 32 freshmen, bringing the total number of enrollees to 106.



“In the next year or two, we're going to start commissioning 20 plus every semester, and that's all because of Vongsy and her leadership,” noted Capt. Paul “Veg” Bandini, commanding officer of the UH NROTC program. He said the strong example that Vongsy set as a graduate and cadet has been a huge boost for the program.



The program prepares young men and women for leadership positions through naval science course work, rigorous physical training and experiential learning. College tuition, books and fees are paid for by the program, which also provides cadets with a stipend and covers the cost of uniforms. NROTC is one of three ways that cadets can earn a commission in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps; the other two are the U.S. Naval Academy and Officer Candidate School.



After graduating in 2023, Vongsy completed six months of coursework at Naval Base San Diego that included the basic division officer course and the officer of the deck course in preparation for her leadership role as a SWO.



Serving as a SWO is a demanding job that involves conducting watches, directing the ship’s navigation, and supervising up to 40 personnel while completing ongoing training with the potential to become a department head or command some of the most technologically advanced Navy warships during high stakes missions around the world. Vongsy’s billet as a communications officer also requires that she maintains the unfettered flow of the ship’s internal and external communications across radio, satellite, and email platforms.



Becoming a Surface Warfare Officer



Vongsy decided to become a SWO after hearing about the challenging and impactful missions that an active duty SWO captain shared during a visit to the NROTC cadet class. Those missions included interdicting cartel operations in South America which led to a hostage situation where the hostage was rescued, and the cartel members were detained. Her decision to pursue a SWO career path was confirmed after going on a two-week midshipmen cruise aboard the USS Blueridge (LCC-19) and experiencing life at sea.



Vongsy is about halfway through her approximately 30-month tour on the USS Shiloh and has completed about half of the qualifications needed to earn her SWO pin, which will mark the culmination of her efforts and her qualification for the position. Three months into her tour, Vongsy became a qualified officer of the deck, a role that involves monitoring personnel coming on and off the ship to ensure security and supervising two Sailors during her shift to ensure smooth ship operations.



“I'm the first person you see when you come on the ship, and then the last person you see when you're leaving the ship. The gist of the job is making sure that everything's running smoothly,” she explained.



NROTC Inspiration



“Being the first graduate from UH NROTC was really important to me because of my family history at the university,” Vongsy said.



Vongsy’s mother joined the Navy as a hospital corpsman and earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from UH Manoa. She later earned her commission and got accepted to medical school. Although her mother retired from the Navy, she still practices medicine as a gynecologist at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington state. Vongsy’s father immigrated from Laos in the 1970s and enlisted in the U.S. Army as an engineer and retired as a Sgt. 1st Class. Vongsy calls her father her personal drill sergeant.



Bandini hopes Vongsy’s success will inspire the cadets returning to campus this fall. “She led the way from beginning to commissioning,” he said. “And now she's really been a trailblazer for others to follow.”