Wright Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Xavier Wright graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Aug. 28, 2025.



Wright, from San Diego, California, said he joined the Navy to build a meaningful career and a stronger future.



“I was tired of being a broke college student, working summers at a car wash just to get by,” Wright said. “I wanted stability, purpose, and a chance to do something more meaningful. The Navy gives me that opportunity, and right now in this moment, I feel like I’m doing exactly what I was meant to do.”



Wright, 19, is a former honor graduate and multi-sport athlete from Nile C. Kinnick High School on Naval Base Yokosuka, Japan, where he captained the basketball, football, and track and field teams. He said that the same drive and competitive spirit pushed him to excel at RTC.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places Wright among the top of today’s newest Sailors, and as part of his recognition, he is awarded a flag letter of commendation.



Wright said receiving the MEA was humbling and motivating.



“First and foremost, I give all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Wright said. “This award proves that when you stay disciplined, give everything you have, and keep faith, your effort will be recognized. When I heard the news, I was overwhelmed—I wanted to smile, cry, and celebrate all at once. More than anything, it motivated me to carry this same work ethic into the fleet.”



Wright’s Recruit Division Commanders were Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Miguel, Operations Specialist 2nd Class (OS2) Brown, and Yeoman 2nd Class (YN2) Taylor.



“My RDCs pushed us to be the best versions of ourselves,” Wright said. “They demanded discipline and teamwork every day, and they showed us what it means to be resilient. Petty Officer Taylor, in particular, helped me grow as a leader. She challenged me to break bad habits and taught me that leadership is about setting the example, not just giving direction. That lesson will stay with me for the rest of my career.”



Wright said the support of his family and shipmates also carried him through boot camp’s toughest moments.



“My mom was my anchor—her letters and words of encouragement gave me strength,” he said. “And my best friends in the division, Seaman Recruits Boyce Lucha and Zachary Brinkley, pushed me every single day. We motivated one another, held each other accountable, and kept each other going when it got tough. That brotherhood made all the difference.”



For Wright, the biggest challenge during training was refining his leadership style.



“I thought I knew how to lead, but I found out there were a lot of areas I still needed to improve,” he said. “Boot camp taught me that real leadership is about discipline, humility, and putting others first. Once I figured that out, I became a stronger teammate and a stronger Sailor.”



Wright’s path to the Navy was also shaped by his upbringing as the son of two Navy veterans. Growing up overseas, he spent several years in Japan, where he learned the language, immersed himself in the culture, and gave back to his community by coaching youth sports on base.



Those experiences, Wright said, gave him a broader perspective on service and responsibility.



“Traveling the world and living overseas taught me how important it is to represent something bigger than yourself,” he said. “That’s what the Navy is about, and that’s the standard I want to live up to.”



After graduation, Wright will attend Information Systems Technician “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, for training in computer software and hardware fundamentals, system theory, and operational procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.