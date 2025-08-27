Seaman Apprentice Xavier Wright graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Aug. 28, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9281536
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|436.35 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wright Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
No keywords found.