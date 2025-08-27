Army & Air Force Exchange Service Plays Key Role in Army Test of Campus-Style Dining at Fort Hood

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers at Fort Hood took part in an expanded meal entitlement test, using their CAC...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers at Fort Hood took part in an expanded meal entitlement test, using their CAC for select meals at Exchange restaurants. (U.S. Army photo by Lacey Reinoehl) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD – For two weeks in August, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service at Fort Hood offered breakfast, lunch and dinner to 200 selected service members as part of their meal entitlement during a test of a groundbreaking Army feeding initiative.



The Limited User Assessment Test (LUAT) for the Army’s Flexible Eating & Expanded Dining (FEED) program is the next step in strengthening nutritional readiness with a focus on convenience and accessibility.



The test—in which service members used their Common Access Cards (CAC) for select meals at Burger King, Freshens and Qdoba at Fort Hood’s T.J. Mills Food Court; Subway in the Clear Creek Food Court; and Starbucks in both locations—was designed to confirm that Army entitlement and Exchange point-of-sale platforms could communicate effectively in real time.



All Exchange platforms worked as planned, the result of a collaborative effort among several Exchange directorates that stemmed from discussions that began nearly a decade ago.



“This is a significant opportunity to further enhance our Warfighters’ readiness, resilience, retention and lethality,” Director/CEO Tom Shull said during the test at Fort Hood. “After nearly a decade of planning and collaboration, the Exchange’s IT, accounting, policy and food service teams are fully nested with Army leadership and leaning forward as a partner in this critical effort to deliver a true campus-style dining experience to the communities the Exchange is honored to serve.”



At Fort Hood, Shull met and discussed the FEED program with Army Materiel Command (AMC) Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan and Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commanding general, III Corps & Fort Hood.



“The program ensures nutrition for Soldiers is the priority,” Shull said. “Military dietitians reviewed our menus and made selections, determining which items met nutritional qualifications and could be options for Soldiers. They were responsible for selecting the brands that would participate in the LUAT as well as approving menu options.”



Two Fort Hood units, the 61st Quartermaster Battalion and the 49th Transportation Battalion, participated in the test. The 200 Soldiers, who all live in barracks, were asked to dine at as many of the Exchange restaurants as possible during the test. Troops were asked to evaluate the process and the systems involved, and to report any problems with CAC card-swipes or other issues.



Once the feedback and test results have been reviewed, the Army will initiate discussions on the next phase of the pilot, potentially expanding to Forts Bragg, Carson, Drum and Stewart. In the future, FEED programs could be implemented at more than 300 Exchange facilities on Army installations around the world.



Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, underscored the importance of the pilot program.



“The food that we provide Warfighters is the catalyst for human performance, enabling them to do their jobs effectively,” Martinez said. “The Exchange’s participation allows the services to leave that focus to us and move it to a higher level. When people talk about the relevancy of the Exchange, this is just another facet of that.”



