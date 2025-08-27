Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    244th ECAB completes change of command

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Story by Charles Leffler 

    244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Casey Martinez relinquished command of 244th ECAB, making way for Col. Marvin Chase during a Change of Command Ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at Brooks Field on U.S. Army Fort Knox.

