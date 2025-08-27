Col. Casey Martinez relinquished command of 244th ECAB, making way for Col. Marvin Chase during a Change of Command Ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at Brooks Field on U.S. Army Fort Knox.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:06 Story ID: 546687 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 244th ECAB completes change of command, by Charles Leffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.