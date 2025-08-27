Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Aviation Command completes change of command ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Story by Maj. Jeffrey Windmueller 

    Army Reserve Aviation Command

    Col. Patrick L. Pollak assumed command of the Army Reserve Aviation Command, replacing Brig. Gen. Roger F. Deon, Jr., during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Hangar One at Godman Army Airfield, Fort Knox, Ky.

    Soldiers, family and distinguised guests congratulated Brig. Gen. Deon for his time in service leading Army Reserve aviation, while supporting Col. Pollak, who will oversee the inactivation of the ARAC's rotary wing units during the next year, as outlined in Army Transformation Initiative 222-25.

    This work, Army Reserve Aviation Command completes change of command ceremony, by MAJ Jeffrey Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

