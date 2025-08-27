Army Reserve Aviation Command completes change of command ceremony

Col. Patrick L. Pollak assumed command of the Army Reserve Aviation Command, replacing Brig. Gen. Roger F. Deon, Jr., during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Hangar One at Godman Army Airfield, Fort Knox, Ky.



Soldiers, family and distinguised guests congratulated Brig. Gen. Deon for his time in service leading Army Reserve aviation, while supporting Col. Pollak, who will oversee the inactivation of the ARAC's rotary wing units during the next year, as outlined in Army Transformation Initiative 222-25.

