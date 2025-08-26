Germany participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — German Armed Forces Lt. Col. Andreas Heyn said his first experience in South Korea has been both professionally rewarding and personally meaningful as he takes part in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise under United Nations Command.

Germany is the newest member state of UNC, and Heyn, who serves with Germany’s Joint Forces Command, said he was honored to represent his nation alongside UNC partners.

“For me, it's personally very exciting to support the UNC,” Heyn said. “I have been on missions before, but this is unique. South Korea is very new to me.”

He described the multinational setting as a valuable opportunity to strengthen ties with partners from across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

UNC was established 75 years ago at the outbreak of the Korean War.

From 1950 to 1953, twenty-two countries contributed either combat forces or medical units to support South Korea under the United Nations flag.

During this year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise several UNC member states contributed personnel and participated in various capacities such as contingency planning and maintaining the armistice agreement which ended Korean War hostilities.

Before the exercise, personnel supporting UNC visited the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where the armistice was signed.

Growing up in Luckenwalde, East Germany, Heyn said visiting the DMZ was especially powerful.

“I realized that this time I stood on the right side of the demarcation line, where freedom, prosperity, and democracy are available,” he said. “Coming from East Germany, I know under other circumstances I might have been on the other side.”

Heyn was 13 years old when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989. He recalled the sudden shift from restrictions on travel and speech to new freedoms and opportunities.

Outside of training, Heyn visited Seoul and Busan, where he was struck by South Korea’s transformation since the Korean War.

“The development in the last 60 or 70 years is unbelievable,” he said. “It really impresses me, and I wonder how much we can learn from this region.”

