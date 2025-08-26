Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Germany participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Germany participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    German Armed Forces Lt. Col. Andreas Heyn poses for a photograph by a German flag at Camp Humphreys in the Republic of Korea during the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 23:28
    Photo ID: 9279503
    VIRIN: 250822-N-YQ363-9423
    Resolution: 3653x4000
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Germany participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield in South Korea, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)
    Germany;
    South Korea
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download