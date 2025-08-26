Parachute, Flight, and Special Ops Simulators Tour Shreveport Schools

SHREVEPORT, La. —Students in the greater Shreveport area get an inside scoop on life of a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier as the Army’s Special Operations Demo Trailer, the AS2, tours local high schools August 27–30.



“The AS2 trailer is usually booked and busy considering the extreme thrill it offers to participants,” Capt. Edwin Medina, Shreveport Recruiting Company Commander, said. “We [the Army] had no problem booking for the local Shreveport area, especially considering the week’s upcoming events.”



This highly interactive semi-trailer is filled with demos and exhibits, including a parachute simulator; an AH-6 helicopter flight simulator with an Oculus Rift VR system; an M9 weapon laser shot demo; and a gaming-style mission simulator titled ‘Taste of Liberty’.



“It is no happenstance that the Army paired the AS2 with Shreveport’s premier athletic scene,” Medina said. “The caliber of student who is committed to their athletic program and the students valiantly supporting their school is what the Army needs; that is why we are here.”

Arrival of the AS2 comes during Bayou Jamb Football, and high school students in Shreveport—while anticipating ‘Friday night lights’—can talk with Army recruiters about the newest benefits and compensation packages.

Below are the schools, times, and locations where the Army’s AS2 will appear :

Ouachita Parish High School August 27 8 – 2 p.m.

Rayville High school August 28 8 – 2 p.m.

Malone Stadium August 29 2 – 10 p.m.

Malone Stadium August 30 10 – 9 p.m.



For more information, or to coordinate an interview aboard the AS2-Army Special Ops Trailer with uniformed Soldiers on school grounds across Shreveport, please reach out to usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil or call (225) 993-2352.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 15:33 Story ID: 546577 Location: SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parachute, Flight, and Special Ops Simulators Tour Shreveport Schools, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.