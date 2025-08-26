Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity certifies six on DUI detection test

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Instructors from the U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity at Fort Knox conducted a week-long DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course that ended Aug. 22.

    The course included three days of classroom training, accompanied by hands-on demonstrations as well as simulated interactions with impaired individuals. Six military police officers participated in the course. All students passed the course, certifying them on proper processes for conducting and interpreting SFSTs.

    Staff Sgt. Robert Leon, the USACC LEA noncommissioned officer in charge of traffic collision investigations, said the intention is to conduct the course on a consistent basis as new military police officers enter the activity.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

