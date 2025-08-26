FORT KNOX, Ky. — Instructors from the U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity at Fort Knox conducted a week-long DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course that ended Aug. 22.



The course included three days of classroom training, accompanied by hands-on demonstrations as well as simulated interactions with impaired individuals. Six military police officers participated in the course. All students passed the course, certifying them on proper processes for conducting and interpreting SFSTs.



Staff Sgt. Robert Leon, the USACC LEA noncommissioned officer in charge of traffic collision investigations, said the intention is to conduct the course on a consistent basis as new military police officers enter the activity.



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:50 Story ID: 546565 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity certifies six on DUI detection test, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.