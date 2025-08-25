U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity certifies six on DUI detection test

Six U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity military police officers spent a week training on Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and DUI detection at Fort Knox. The course includes three days of classroom training, accompanied by hands-on demonstrations as well as simulated interactions with impaired individuals. All six students passed the course and are now officially certified to conduct sobriety tests.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974970
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-GF376-8412
|Filename:
|DOD_111254868
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
