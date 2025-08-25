Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity certifies six on DUI detection test

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Six U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity military police officers spent a week training on Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and DUI detection at Fort Knox. The course includes three days of classroom training, accompanied by hands-on demonstrations as well as simulated interactions with impaired individuals. All six students passed the course and are now officially certified to conduct sobriety tests.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:53
    U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity certifies six on DUI detection test

