U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity certifies six on DUI detection test

Six U.S. Army Cadet Command Law Enforcement Activity military police officers spent a week training on Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and DUI detection at Fort Knox. The course includes three days of classroom training, accompanied by hands-on demonstrations as well as simulated interactions with impaired individuals. All six students passed the course and are now officially certified to conduct sobriety tests.