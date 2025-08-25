Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors Three Military Students for Academic Excellence

Photo By Zachary Wright | Ninth-grader Trenton Hall was presented with a $2,000 check as the grand prize winner...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Ninth-grader Trenton Hall was presented with a $2,000 check as the grand prize winner of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s “You Made the Grade” sweepstakes, which rewards military students for their academic excellence. Hard work is paying off—literally—for three military students who earned a combined $4,000 in the Exchange’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes. Congratulations! (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army, David Logsdon) see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Three military students are celebrating their success inside the classroom as the latest winners of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes, taking home a combined $4,000 in prizes.



Fort Gordon ninth grader Trenton Hall, 14, son of retired Chief Warrant Officer Tameka Hall and retired Master Sgt. Robert Hall, earned the top prize—a $2,000 Exchange gift card.



Naval Air Station Joint Base Reserve Fort Worth fifth grader, Leo Velez, 10, son of retired Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Leopoldo Velez, earned the second-place prize of $1,500.



Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, congratulated the Velez family during an Aug. 16 presentation at the BX.



Fort Belvoir third grader Bronsyn Dungey, 8, son of Navy Cmdr. Gibb Dungey, earned $500 as the third-place winner.



“Military kids face unique challenges, such as moving often or having a parent deployed, but still find ways to succeed in school,” Martinez said. “It is an honor for the Exchange to stand with all military children and encourage them to keep reaching higher.”



Trenton said he was surprised to win the grand prize.



“I feel so grateful and blessed to have been chosen,” Trenton said. “I was really surprised when my mom told me I was chosen in the first place.”



He said he plans to use the prize money to support a local organization helping women battle cancer.



“I plan to save the gift card until I visit the Lydia Project, which offers support services to women undergoing cancer treatment. I want to use it to buy supplies for my volunteer shifts,” Trenton said.



The winners were randomly selected from more than 2,310 military students who entered the drawing after maintaining at least a B average during the 2025 spring semester.



“It feels good to know the Exchange is giving back to the kids who sacrifice a lot with what their parents put in for their country,” said Megan Dungey, Bronsyn’s mother. “It means a lot that kids are being seen and it’s a reward for them specifically.”



For more than 25 years, the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program has rewarded students in first through 12th grade for above-average grades to encourage and inspire them to continue studying hard.



Military children with a B average or higher can bring their report cards each grading period to their local PX or BX for a $10 or $20 gift card as well as a coupon sheet.



The next drawing will take place in December. To enter, shoppers can visit their local Exchange customer service desk, complete the form on the back of the gift card and mail it to:



You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398



