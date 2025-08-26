USNS Earl Warren Second Officer Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal

Photo By Sarah Cannon | Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Military Sealift Command presented the Civilian...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Cannon | Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Military Sealift Command presented the Civilian Service Achievement Medal award to Second Officer Nicholas Rossi onboard MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207) in San Diego, Calif. Rossi, a crewmember of Warren, received the award for a temporary assignment to the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), whose second officer cargo billet was gapped. While on Guadalupe, he used his background as a cargo officer to assist with the completion of tank cleaning. Rossi’s Person-in-Charge (PIC) license endorsement to facilitate petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) transfer operations, gave the ship the ability to have crew members to do the work, at the pier, saving MSC nearly $1 million. see less | View Image Page

Rossi, a crewmember of Warren, received the award for a temporary assignment to the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), whose second officer cargo billet was gapped. While on Guadalupe, he used his background as a cargo officer to assist with the completion of tank cleaning. Under Rossi’s direction, Guadalupe’s crew completed tank cleaning operations, transferring tank washings and facilitating their safe offload to contractor tank trucks shoreside. This assignment involved long hours on deck and required keen attention to detail to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew, as well as thorough compliance with environmental safeguards. Rossi’s Person-in-Charge (PIC) license endorsement to facilitate petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) transfer operations, gave the ship the ability to have crew members to do the work, at the pier, saving MSC nearly $1 million.



“It is always great to be able to come out to the ships and meet with the CIVMARs and to recognize a job well done,” said Sobeck. “It is especially great to be able to recognize Mr. Rossi who not only stepped up for the good of MSC, but who also sets an example for all of us when it comes to actually being a member of the team. Well done!”



