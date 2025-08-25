USNS Earl Warren Second Officer Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Military Sealift Command presented the Civilian Service Achievement Medal award to Second Officer Nicholas Rossi onboard MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207) in San Diego, Calif.



Rossi, a crewmember of Warren, received the award for a temporary assignment to the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), whose second officer cargo billet was gapped. While on Guadalupe, he used his background as a cargo officer to assist with the completion of tank cleaning. Rossi’s Person-in-Charge (PIC) license endorsement to facilitate petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) transfer operations, gave the ship the ability to have crew members to do the work, at the pier, saving MSC nearly $1 million.