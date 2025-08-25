Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Earl Warren Second Officer Awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sarah Cannon 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Military Sealift Command presented the Civilian Service Achievement Medal award to Second Officer Nicholas Rossi onboard MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207) in San Diego, Calif.

    Rossi, a crewmember of Warren, received the award for a temporary assignment to the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), whose second officer cargo billet was gapped. While on Guadalupe, he used his background as a cargo officer to assist with the completion of tank cleaning. Rossi’s Person-in-Charge (PIC) license endorsement to facilitate petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) transfer operations, gave the ship the ability to have crew members to do the work, at the pier, saving MSC nearly $1 million.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9278408
    VIRIN: 250822-N-WD133-4642
    Resolution: 3776x3000
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: US
    MSC
    USNS Guadalupe
    Military Sealift Command
    T-AO 200
    United We Sail

