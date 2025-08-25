Tallmadge Meets with Washington (25 AUG 1778)

by Michael E. Bigelow, INSCOM Command Historian



TALLMADGE MEETS WITH WASHINGTON

On Aug. 25, 1778, Maj. Benjamin Tallmadge of the 2d Continental Light Dragoons met with Gen. George Washington. During the afternoon meeting, the dragoon officer discussed the character and suitably of Abraham Woodhull as an intelligence agent.



Born in Setauket on Long Island, the intelligent and personable 15-year-old Tallmadge attended Yale University, where he befriended Nathan Hale. After the Revolutionary War began, Tallmadge was commissioned as a lieutenant in a Connecticut militia regiment on Jun. 26, 1776. With the regiment, he fought in the campaigns on Long Island and around New York City in the second half of 1776, gaining crucial military experience and favorable recognition from his superiors. Before the end of the year, he took command of a troop of Col. Elisha Sheldon’s 2d Continental Dragoons.



As he prepared his troop for active operations in early 1777, Tallmadge received his first taste of intelligence operations. Washington appointed him the military contact for Nathaniel Sackett, who was organizing an espionage operation on Long Island. Lasting only a few months, Tallmadge nevertheless gained valuable experience managing intelligence operations. Moreover, he had the opportunity to observe Maj. John Clark, one of the war’s most capable and effective American intelligence operatives.



During the fall of 1777, now-Major Tallmadge led a detachment of Sheldon’s dragoons in support of Washington’s unsuccessful campaign to defend Philadelphia. He saw heavy action during the Battle of Germantown in October 1777, when Washington used the dragoons to slow the Continentals’ retreat. During the ensuing winter, Tallmadge and his men conducted picket duty between the British and American armies, then in winter quarters. Watching for British movements, Tallmadge’s men continuously skirmished with British cavalry units.



After the Battle of Monmouth in June 1778, Washington’s main effort returned north to New York. For the remainder of the war, Tallmadge and his men operated in the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut coastal area, patrolling the no-man’s land between the British and American lines. At the same time, Washington detailed Tallmadge to help organize a method to gain intelligence on the British in New York City from Long Island.



In August, Tallmadge approached Woodhull about spying for Washington. Tallmadge’s childhood friend from Setauket had been detained smuggling goods from New York City to Connecticut. When Woodhull agreed to the proposal, Tallmadge wrote to the American commander. On Aug. 25, Washington replied, “I shall be glad to see you upon the business mentioned in your [letter].” He continued, “You should be perfectly convinced of the Integrity of [him] previous to his imbarking in the business proposed…this being done I shall be happy in employing him.” Then Washington invited his subordinate to dinner that evening. Over dinner, Tallmadge convinced his commander of Woodhull’s trustworthiness and abilities.



That meeting could be considered the beginning of the Culper Spy Ring, among the most effective spy rings during the Revolutionary War. In his memoirs, Tallmadge laconically remarked, “This year (1778) I opened a private correspondence with some persons in New York (for Gen. Washington) which lasted through the war. How beneficial it was to the Commander-in-Chief is evidenced by his continuing the same to the close of the war.”





New issues of This Week in MI History are published each week. To report story errors, ask questions, request previous articles, or be added to our distribution list, please contact: TR-ICoE-Command-Historian@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 11:07 Story ID: 546503 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tallmadge Meets with Washington (25 AUG 1778), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.