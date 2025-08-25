BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and 16th Sustainment Brigade senior leaders joined Baumholder mayors Bernd Alsfasser and Guenther Jung to open Baumholder’s annual Old City Fest Aug. 15. The festival celebrated German-American friendship with music, tradition and a ceremonial keg tapping.



Baumholder City Mayor Guenther Jung praised the close ties between the Baumholder military community and local residents.



“Your presence today is a clear sign of this and confirms my belief that the German-American friendship is alive and well,” Jung said.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch and 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander Col. Christopher Richardson officially opened the festival by tapping the ceremonial keg.



Baumholder holds a unique place within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. Of the garrison’s 26 geographically separated sites across Germany, it is the only location that offers the full range of garrison services. The installation offers an Army Air Force Exchange Service store, a commissary, an indoor swimming pool, a United Services Organization center, two dining facilities, on-post housing and barracks, medical and dental facilities, a gas station, a thrift store, childcare facilities and Department of Defense Education Activity schools.



The U.S. Army has also invested more than $1 billion in Baumholder in recent years, improving housing, schools and community facilities.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.



Connect with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz: https://linktr.ee/usag_rp

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 09:55 Story ID: 546498 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders strengthen German-American ties at Baumholder’s old city fest, by Bernd Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.