U.S. Indo-Pacific commander visits Alaska in support of Northern Edge 25

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited various locations throughout Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 25, Aug. 18-20, 2025.



Northern Edge 2025 is an Indo-Pacific Command-led joint training exercise involving more than 6,400 service members, 100 aircraft, and seven U.S. and Canadian vessels.



Paparo visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, getting an inside look at ongoing operations and engaged with the joint planning and tactical capabilities of the Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and Guardians operating there.



At JBER, Paparo met with Soldiers and leaders of the Army’s 11th Airborne Division, where he observed preparations for a troop jump, showcasing the division’s ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in extreme cold, mountainous terrain and high-latitude environments.



Alongside members of Congress, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher and U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, Paparo watched a capability demonstration led by the Strategic Capabilities Office near Fort Greely, Alaska.



Northern Edge is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to showcase joint and multi-domain operations that offer high-end, realistic war-fighter training; develop and improve joint interoperability; and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces.



The exercise demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by strengthening the readiness and operational capabilities of joint forces, enabling them to effectively operate and respond to contingencies in the Pacific or anywhere in the world. This year’s exercise additionally showcases U.S. ability to defend the homeland from and throughout Alaska.



U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

