PISAJ 21 conclude after 12 days of senior NCO leadership instruction

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Colombian army Sgt. Maj. Duan Gomez Bustamante, student at the Colombian Armed Forces...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Colombian army Sgt. Maj. Duan Gomez Bustamante, student at the Colombian Armed Forces Sergeants Major Academy and Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 participant, discusses challenges facing the Colombian military with fellow students during the PISAJ 21 culminating event at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan and directly supports the Colombian army transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 21st iteration of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) came to a close Aug. 22, 2025, at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy (SMA-A), wrapping up nearly two weeks of shared learning and multinational engagement between U.S. and Colombian senior enlisted leaders.



“As we conclude these two busy weeks, I am deeply impressed by the energy, dedication and collaborative spirit you have all demonstrated,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, U.S. Army South senior enlisted advisor. “Any insights you’ve gained from your observations encompassing training and talent management, retention and incorporating technology will undoubtedly inform future planning, decision-making and ultimately, executing missions in a more lethal manner."



PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative to strengthen the Colombian military’s noncommissioned officer (NCO) corps while reinforcing the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Theater Campaign Plan. Over the 12 days of PISAJ 21, participants visited five military installations across three states, learning from leaders from all branches of the U.S. military.



Colombian navy Jefe Técnico de Comando Conjunto Jorge Rivera Peláez, senior enlisted advisor to the Colombian military forces and former PISAJ participant, said not only knowledge was transmitted during the program but also confidence and the example of what it means to lead with purpose.



“For the future command sergeants major, command jefes técnicos and all those who belong to the senior enlisted leadership of Colombia, PISAJ is an essential pillar in their development,” said Rivera. “Experiences such as these instill in our men and women the conviction that their role as a senior noncommissioned officer is vital in building our forces and in building peace and democracy.”



During the first week in South Carolina, the class visited Fort Jackson, South Carolina National Guard McCrady Training Center and McEntire Joint National Guard Base where they learned about the Army Future Soldiers Preparatory Course and basic combat training, Basic Leaders Course and the role NCOs play in aircraft maintenance and operation.



They then traveled to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, where they met with leadership, experienced aspects of recruit training and saw firsthand how discipline is instilled from the start of a Marine’s career. The visit concluded with a surprise appearance by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, U.S. Southern Command senior enlisted advisor.



The second week of the program, students visited the SMA-A at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they spoke with senior leaders and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer who highlighted the critical role of enlisted leaders in preparing their forces for the future.



“The standards we set as NCOs shape the Army of tomorrow,” Weimer said. “Our Soldiers look to us for consistency, courage and example. Through programs like PISAJ, we ensure those values are not only preserved but strengthened.”



Students also visited Desert Defender Readiness Training Center, where they observed security forces in action, tested their skills on a training simulator and gained hands-on experience with weapons systems. They then traveled to New Mexico touring the White Sands Missile Range, meeting with installation leadership, visiting the missile museum and learning about the roles and capabilities of senior NCOs from different branches that support the base’s operations.



The students culminated PISAJ 21 in working groups at the SMA-A, where they applied lessons learned to analyze and develop solutions to real-world challenges facing the Colombian military. These discussions built on classroom instruction and reinforced the importance of shared experiences and professional bonds.



Colombian army Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Reyes Guzmán, student at the Colombian Armed Forces Sergeants Major Academy and PISAJ 21 participant, shared how the experiences and knowledge he obtained during his first visit to the U.S. impacted his vision of the NCO corps and the importance of interoperability.



“The interaction with the senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. military was fundamental, as their experience and leadership have guided us in strengthening our capabilities and in managing human talent, which is vital for the growth of our Colombian military forces,” said Reyes. “I am eternally grateful for having shared time with such distinguished people, and I leave with the conviction that interoperability is what makes us stronger.”



PISAJ has been a platform for more than a decade to align Colombia’s NCO development with globally recognized standards. The 21st iteration reaffirmed the enduring bond between the two armies and demonstrated the importance of enlisted leadership in ensuring readiness and regional stability.



“This was an investment in you, the leaders, mentors and experts, who are the backbone of your armed forces, and the voice of all enlisted ranks,” said Olsen. “These lessons and partnerships will endure long after we leave Fort Bliss.”