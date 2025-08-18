Simulated Exercise Tests Fort Detrick Response To Simulated Cyber Attack

On August 18, Fort Detrick faced a simulated cyberattack that brought its network and phone systems to a standstill, forcing the garrison to react to a sudden communications blackout. This Integrated Protection Exercise wasn't just about technical recovery; it was a crucial test of Fort Detrick's agility—evaluating how first responders reacted, how communications would be maintained with the community, the ability to shift resources to sustain vital missions, and ultimately, keep everyone safe.

Each year, the Garrison meticulously plans and executes an exercise to push its capabilities, fine-tune responses, and uncover areas for improvement before a real emergency strikes. These exercises rotate threats, ensuring a diverse range of objectives are tested, always with the core goals of rapid incident containment, shortening disruption, and achieving a swift recovery. This year's scenario involved key partners like the Network Enterprise Center and the Logistics Readiness Center.

The nine-month effort behind this impactful and educational event was spearheaded by Installation Emergency Managers Ms. Beth Bolish and Ms. Taiszcha Castro. Their critical work involves orchestrating comprehensive plans and procedures for various threats, coordinating across agencies and with stakeholders, conducting rigorous training and drills, and guiding the community's response and recovery efforts during times of crisis. They are the architects of resilience, ensuring Fort Detrick and its vital national interests can effectively navigate and minimize the effects of both natural and human-made disasters.

Castro emphasized the vital importance of these exercises: "Conducting functional training exercises on cyber-attacks is crucial for several reasons, especially in today's digital age where cyber threats are prevalent and constantly evolving."

Bolish echoed the sentiment, explaining that "by simulating a realistic attack, the Garrison can assess readiness and response capabilities and proactively prepare for potential cyber threats, therefore safeguarding operations and maintaining the trust of our customers, Active-Duty Service members and Employees".

The exercise served as a powerful reminder of how deeply reliant we've become on technology. It challenged everyone to think creatively, outside the box, and in some cases, revert to manual, "old school" methods to document essential information, continue serving customers, and fulfill mission-critical requirements. The next full-scale exercise in 2026 will include an in-depth evaluation of the Emergency Operation Center's emergency support functions by a team from Installation Management Command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 Story ID: 546418 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US