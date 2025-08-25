Meet a mortician: Robert Wilk

Photo By Jason Minto | Robert Wilk, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations mortuary affairs specialist, poses...... read more read more Photo By Jason Minto | Robert Wilk, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations mortuary affairs specialist, poses for a portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug 18, 2025. Mr. Wilk serves in the Mortuary Affairs Case Management Branch at AFMAO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

In the quiet halls of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, professionals like Robert A. Wilk dedicate their lives to honoring the fallen with dignity, care, and unwavering respect. As a seasoned mortuary affairs specialist, Wilk’s career spans over four decades, starting long before he ever wore a federal badge or reported for duty at AFMAO.



How did you get into this profession?



I’m a second-generation funeral director, so my introduction to this work came early—at age 14, when my family moved into an apartment above our funeral home. From that point forward, I began helping with the family business and have now been in this line of work for more than 40 years. I like to joke that nine law schools turned me down, a lighthearted reminder of the road not taken.



How do people initially react when you tell them about your line of work?



When I tell people what I do, their reaction is often one of appreciation. Many thank me for caring for the deceased and their families. Even though much of what I do happens behind the scenes, its impact often reaches people in profound ways.



Do you have any memorable moments in your career?



There have been many meaningful moments, but one in particular stands out. A person once approached me and explained that I had cared for their loved one years earlier. They told me the way I handled their loved one’s care helped them move forward with their loss in a healthy way. Moments like that remind me that morticians do more than handle logistics—we play a role in the healing process.



What kind of education and training do you need?



Every state has slightly different requirements. For me, the journey included earning a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science, completing a six-month apprenticeship, and passing both the National Board Exam and my state licensure exams in Michigan and Delaware. It’s a profession that requires both education and commitment.



How has being an AFMAO mortician impacted your view on life?



My motto is “work hard and play hard.” I’ve learned to always tell people you love them—because you never know when God will call you home. Caring for the fallen is a constant reminder of how precious life is, and it pushes me to live each day to its fullest.



What has kept you in this profession?



This profession can be stressful and demanding, and there were times I thought about leaving. But my family’s calling to this work—and later the opportunity to serve at AFMAO—has kept me here. Ultimately, it’s a deep sense of duty that continues to drive me.



How has your purpose been affected since working at AFMAO?



Serving at AFMAO has only deepened my sense of purpose. People are often asked to do jobs others cannot, and those who volunteer for the Armed Forces commit to protecting our nation. The least we can do is offer them dignity, honor, and respect—and provide their loved ones with care, service, and support.



For me, being a mortuary affairs specialist at AFMAO is personal. It’s my way of saying thank you, and it has made me more appreciative of those who serve.



Today, Mr. Wilk serves in the Mortuary Affairs Case Management Branch at AFMAO, where he continues his commitment to honoring the fallen. This branch plays a vital role in AFMAO’s mission, managing the cases of current deceased or missing service members—particularly from past conflicts like the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War, as well as other mission losses. Through this work, Mr. Wilk helps ensure that service members from all generations receive the dignity, honor, and respect they deserve, while offering continued support to the families awaiting answers.