Savant selected as Fulbright Specialist

Photo By Carol Coleman | Dr. Gaurav Savant is a senior scientific technical manager at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC). In 2025, Savant was selected as a Fulbright Specialist with the U.S. Department of State's Fulbright Program. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

VICKSBURG, Miss. – Dr. Gaurav Savant, a senior scientific technical manager at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), has been selected as a Fulbright Specialist.



The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Department of State’s flagship international educational and cultural exchange program, creating connections in a complex and changing world. As part of this initiative, Fulbright Specialist are highly qualified U.S. academics and professionals who are paired with host institutions abroad to share their expertise, strengthen institutional linkages, hone their skills, gain international experience and learn about other cultures.



“It’s exciting to be part of this cadre of people who are well-known and respected in their fields and serve as the technical brain power for the State Department when they need to provide technical support around the world,” said Savant.



At ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory, Savant is responsible for guiding research and development initiatives in hydrodynamics and comprehensive water risk management. He has a doctorate in civil engineering and has published over 45 peer-reviewed articles in the areas of numerical simulations of Newtonian and non-Newtonian flows for the civil works and military engineering missions of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He holds adjunct status at several universities and serves on the editorial boards for the IAHR Journal of Applied Water Engineering and Research and the Journal of Waterway, Port, Coastal, and Ocean Engineering.



Savant will leverage his water resources expertise to advise partner nations on complex challenges and strengthen institutional capacity overseas. Spanning a wide range of professional and academic fields, projects may have an educational or training focus, address institutional priorities and promote beneficial linkages between American and foreign host institutions.



“I have two goals as a Fulbright Specialist,” he said. “One is to serve as a technical ambassador of the U.S. to the country that State Department is trying to support, and the other one is to be a source of influence, advancing U.S. interests through soft diplomacy.”



"Dr. Savant is one of the world’s top experts in hydrodynamic simulation and water risk management,” said Dr. Ty Wamsley, director of ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory. “He is leading cutting-edge research at ERDC and is a master at building relationships, bringing great value to USACE and the Nation. The Fulbright Program will provide another avenue for him to create new connections and collaborations on a global scale. He is a wonderful ambassador for the U.S. and will provide great value to our partner nations in this new role.”



Savant will serve a three-year term with the program and hopes others will consider becoming involved as well.



“I would encourage others at ERDC to look into the Fulbright Specialist Program,” said Savant. “We already make such a big impact here, but this presents another avenue to make a difference.”