Col. Brandon Shroyer takes command of the 60th AMW

Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, right, incoming 60th Air Mobility Wing (AMW)...... read more read more Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, right, incoming 60th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, accepts command from Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, during the 60th AMW change of command ceremony at Travis AFB, California, Aug. 22, 2025. The 60th AMW provides global airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation in support of combat, humanitarian and diplomatic operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer takes command of the 60th Air Mobility Wing during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base (AFB), California, Aug. 22, 2025.



As the incoming commander, Shroyer will oversee all wing operations and support functions tied to the Air Force’s global air mobility mission, ensuring the readiness and welfare of more than 12,800 active-duty, reserve and civilian personnel and their families.



"To the men and women of the greatest wing in the Air Force, I am so excited to be here.” said Shroyer. “I promise to lead boldly, take care of you and your families, so that we can all tackle the mission together.”



Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, which included the presentation of colors, the formal transfer of authority and static displays of the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-46A Pegasus and mission support vehicles.



“Brandon [Shroyer], your reputation as a visionary leader precedes you.” said Bolton. “I am confident that you will utilize your combined expertise and strategic thinking as you assume command of the 60th Air Mobility Wing.”



Shroyer previously served as deputy commander of the 36th Wing at Andersen AFB, Guam, where he oversaw Indo-Pacific Command’s tanker and bomber task forces, theater security packages and contingency response operations. He was also responsible for the well-being of more than 8,000 military and civilian personnel and supported Department of Defense installation management for Joint Region Marianas.



A native of San Diego, Shroyer is a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a command pilot with more than 4,000 flight hours, including over 1,280 combat and combat support hours in the C-17A Globemaster III, C-130J Super Hercules and KC-135R Stratotanker. His career includes multiple combat tours in operations over the Horn of Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as leadership positions at the squadron, group, wing, Headquarters Air Force and Combatant Command levels. He has also served as aide-de-camp to the Air Force Chief of Staff, commanded the 40th Airlift Squadron at Dyess AFB, Texas and completed fellowships and advanced studies at the Naval War College and Stanford University.



"The mission doesn’t pause when the guidon changes hands,” said Brig. Gen. Jay Johnson. “The aircraft are still ready, the call will still come and you will deliver hope and air power around the world better than anybody.”



Brig. Gen. Johnson has been selected to serve on the Joint Staff.



Travis AFB provides global airlift and aerial refueling in support of combat operations, humanitarian missions and U.S. State Department initiatives worldwide.