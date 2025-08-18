Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Brandon Shroyer takes command of the 60th AMW

    Col. Brandon Shroyer takes command of the 60th AMW

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, center, 18th Air Force commander, leads the official party off stage as members of the Travis Air Force Base (AFB) Honor Guard render a salute during the 60th AMW change of command ceremony at Travis AFB, California, Aug. 22, 2025. The 60th AMW provides global airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation in support of combat, humanitarian and diplomatic oeprations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    USAF
    60 AMW
    Airmen
    change of commannd

