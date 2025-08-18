Col. Brandon Shroyer takes command of the 60th AMW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, center, 18th Air Force commander, leads the official party off stage as members of the Travis Air Force Base (AFB) Honor Guard render a salute during the 60th AMW change of command ceremony at Travis AFB, California, Aug. 22, 2025. The 60th AMW provides global airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation in support of combat, humanitarian and diplomatic oeprations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)