U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, center, 18th Air Force commander, leads the official party off stage as members of the Travis Air Force Base (AFB) Honor Guard render a salute during the 60th AMW change of command ceremony at Travis AFB, California, Aug. 22, 2025. The 60th AMW provides global airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation in support of combat, humanitarian and diplomatic oeprations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9273157
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-ZL248-1094
|Resolution:
|8251x5157
|Size:
|13.36 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Brandon Shroyer takes command of the 60th AMW [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Brandon Shroyer takes command of the 60th AMW
No keywords found.