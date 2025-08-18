Old Hickory Lock closure scheduled for Aug 27-28

Courtesy Photo | Hendersonville, Tenn. — A barge transporting piping passes through the Old Hickory...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hendersonville, Tenn. — A barge transporting piping passes through the Old Hickory Lock on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2025. The lock, located on the Cumberland River, supports commercial navigation in the region. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Old Hickory Lock will be closed to all navigation traffic, including recreational vessels, from Wednesday, Aug. 27, through Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, for scheduled maintenance and repairs.



Following a detailed inspection, our engineers determined that replacing the hydraulic oil in the lock gates and valve cylinders is necessary to ensure the components continue to operate properly and reliably. Crew members are preparing to replace approximately 3,000 gallons of hydraulic oil in the lock gates and valves during the closure.



The lock will resume regular hours on Aug. 29, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.



For more information or real-time updates, please contact the lock operator on duty via marine radio channels 13 or 16 or call the lock master at Old Hickory Lock at 615-240-4037.



Old Hickory Lock is located at Cumberland River Mile 216.2, approximately 11.5 miles northeast of Nashville. Regular lock hours are 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, except during necessary closures for maintenance.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.