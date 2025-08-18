Understanding housing wait list helps Soldiers

Photo By Derika Upshaw | Sgt. Cary Watkins, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Derika Upshaw | Sgt. Cary Watkins, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks with Michelle Carrillo, assistant community manager with the Neighborhood Community Center, Cavalry Family Housing, Aug. 18, 2025, at the CFH Neighborhood Community Center at Fort Hood. The Neighborhood Community Center services the Heritage Heights, Patton, McNair and Wainwright communities, with other community centers for other neighborhoods. The community centers across the installation assist residents with applications, payments and other housing issues. (U.S. Army photo by Derika Upshaw, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — The installation caters to over 67,300 active-duty Soldiers and family members, providing them quality-of-life services across the installation. Through the Fort Hood Housing program, over 5,000 families are provided with homes in 12 housing areas serviced by Liberty Village and Cavalry Family Housing. Sometimes, the influx of new families coming in creates a holdup.



“Based on the fact that we have more Soldiers needing houses than are available, Soldiers are placed on a waitlist in the order they have applied and/or arrived at Fort Hood,” said Jimmy Carter, manager for Liberty Village.



Liberty Village caters to married or single-parent Soldiers with no more than two children of the same gender ages 10 and younger, offering two-bedroom homes. They have about 300 units which Carter says is easier to maintain but can become clustered.



“Due to the number of Soldiers PCSing (permanent change of station) or ETSing (expiration term of service), we have a larger turnover of homes,” Carter said. “When that slows down, the wait will increase based on the number of Soldiers on the waitlist.”



Since Liberty Village is a smaller company for smaller families, mostly junior-enlisted Soldiers, their waitlist is usually shorter — no more than three months long.



Carter iterated being diligent in maintaining the list ensures homes are issued on a fair basis. Soldiers can limit their time on the waitlist by making sure they have all their documents uploaded as soon as possible and all requirements are met. Those documents include orders, a marriage certificate and a Leave and Earning Statement, or LES.



On the other hand, CFH caters to married and single-parent Soldiers providing two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. CFH oversees more than 5,540 homes where the waitlist can be longer, especially for the larger family homes.



Unlike Liberty Village, CFH must maintain a larger portfolio and qualify more Soldiers and families, making their waitlist more intensive.



“Maintaining the waitlist ensures that homes are offered in order of eligibility, availability dates and priority levels,” said Chris Albus, project manager for CFH. “This process promotes fairness, transparency and compliance with Fair Housing laws.”



According to the CFH PDF “Wait List Explained” dedicated to explaining the waitlist program, the list is divided into six priorities with first priority for current residents in a forced move situation, key and essential personnel, personnel with commander-approval hardship and chaplains; second priority for in-bound applicants assigned to Fort Hood, off-base applicants, single pregnant members and new or pending marriages; third priority for nonemergency move-overs; fourth priority for active-duty unaccompanied members; fifth priority for National Guard, Reserve military members (accompanied and unaccompanied), federal civil service employees, single Soldiers, retired military and retired civilian service employees; and sixth priority for the general public.



At the same time, CFH is establishing a Soldier’s eligibility date. According to the waitlist PDF, the eligibility date is determined by the date the Soldier signed out from the last duty station.



For anyone signed out of their last duty station for more than 30 days after their report date to Fort Hood, the date of eligibility will be the date the application is completed.



“Applicants are placed on the list as soon as they apply,” Albus said. If a family is eligible for immediate housing and a home is available, they are assigned a home right away rather than remaining on the list.”



Albus urged Soldiers to apply for housing as soon as possible and provide documents promptly.



The documents needed for their application process include a Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System form 1172-2; Department of the Army 31 form, or the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army Approved Absence Request form; official military orders to Fort Hood; and a current end-of-month LES. This allows the housing team to keep the list accurate and up to date.



“Homes are assigned based on family size, rank qualifications and individual preferences,” Albus said. “As soon as a family’s name comes up on the list, housing works to match them with a home that best meets their needs.”



For Soldiers who no longer want to remain on one of the waitlists, it is vital they redact their name from the list to afford other families waiting on housing the opportunity to move up into their slot.



Soldiers wanting to apply for housing with Liberty Village can visit their website at fthood-libertyvillage.com or call 254-526-3788.



Soldiers wishing to apply for housing at CFH can visit their website at cavalryfh.com or call 254-220-4799.