U.S. Army Shows Up Big for Geek’d Con 10th Anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. — Local U.S. Army Recruiters and the 705th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company attend the 10th annual Geek’d Con demonstrating world-class technology and offering the newest benefits and compensation package to attendees at the Shreveport Convention Center, August 22- 24.



Previously deployed in special operations, U.S. Army Soldiers Staff Sgt. Tristan Martucci, Staff Sgt. Dillon Rees will engage event goers with an array of operational technology and robotic systems at the main entrance of the convention center Friday, August 22, 5p.m. to 9p.m.; Saturday, August 23, 9a.m. to 7p.m.; and finally, Sunday, August 24, 10a.m. to 5p.m.



“This convention [Geek’d Con] and others like it have an unassuming relation and advantage for the U.S. Army and its mission-goals,” Martucci said. “These crowds are full of technologically inclined and intelligent individuals who we want to see serving our Country and using the same leading-edge technology we will have on display.”

The 10th annual Geek’d Con features the following Army technology and robotics systems listed below.



U.S. Army Technology and Equipment on Exhibit

Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS II)

EOD Generation 8 Bomb Suit

EOD Generation 9 Bomb Suit Helmet

Percussion Actuated Neutralizer (PAN)

Inert Ordnance for Display



For more information, or to coordinate an interview with Staff Sgt. Tristan Martucci or Staff Sgt. Dillon Rees, please reach out to usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil, or call (225) 993-235.

