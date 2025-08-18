I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Cyerra Yazzie

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Cyerra Yazzie serves as a General Duty Corpsman aboard Naval Health Clinic...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Cyerra Yazzie serves as a General Duty Corpsman aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point where she assists in patient care and helps train fellow staff members. Yazzie was honored by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee with the John C. Beitz Service Person of the Quarter award Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The award celebrates service members whose contributions to communities surrounding MCAS Cherry Point reflect the same energy and dedication they bring to serving in the military. see less | View Image Page

A Sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was recently honored for her service to the communities surrounding the installation.



Hospitalman Cyerra Yazzie, a Sailor assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, was recognized by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee with the John C. Beitz Service Person of the Quarter award Wednesday, August 20, 2025.



The award celebrates service members whose contributions to communities surrounding MCAS Cherry Point reflect the same energy and dedication they bring to serving in the military.



Yazzie, a native of Winslow, Arizona, serves as a General Duty Corpsman in the Patient Centered Medical Home aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



“Yazzie’s performance and professionalism are a testament to her exceptional character,” wrote Chief Petty Officer Sara Freeman, Yazzie’s supervisor, in a nomination packet to the chamber of commerce. “She willingly accepts increased responsibility without hesitation, producing high-quality results.”



Serving in the clinic’s Women’s Health Division, Yazzie greets patients, manages provider schedules and assists with documentation. She also helps train fellow staff members and integrates newly arrived Sailors into PCHM’s workflow.



Yazzie’s involvement in the community includes her role in the clinic’s honor guard, which is responsible for providing military honors at funerals conducted within the area surrounding MCAS Cherry Point and representing the clinic and U.S. Navy at events like the City of Havelock’s Salute to Veterans.