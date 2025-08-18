I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Cyerra Yazzie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospitalman Cyerra Yazzie serves as a General Duty Corpsman aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point where she assists in patient care and helps train fellow staff members.



Yazzie was honored by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee with the John C. Beitz Service Person of the Quarter award Wednesday, August 20, 2025.



The award celebrates service members whose contributions to communities surrounding MCAS Cherry Point reflect the same energy and dedication they bring to serving in the military.