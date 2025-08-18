I MEF Commanding General relinquishes command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, right, outgoing commanding general of...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, right, outgoing commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, presents the I MEF organizational colors to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, incoming commanding general of I MEF, during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman during the ceremony, signifying the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm relinquished command of I Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman during a change of command ceremony held here today.



Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, presided over the ceremony, underscoring the critical role and enduring strength of I MEF in advancing U.S. strategic objectives across the Indo-Pacific region.



“This is the iron fist of American foreign policy. This is our war-fighting MEF,” said Smith. “That’s what this MEF does. It prepares, and it deploys, and it fights, and it always wins.”



As I MEF Commanding General from February 2024 to August 2025, Cederholm oversaw the command’s recertification as a Joint Task Force headquarters, ready to coordinate complex, multi-service missions when called upon. He also spearheaded innovative training and experimentation programs designed to improve how Marines work with other military branches across all domains—land, sea, air, space, and cyber. Under his leadership, forces deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, enhancing cooperation with allied partners, improving the ability to respond quickly to crises, and strengthening regional security.



At home, Cederholm directed the Barracks 360 Reset initiative, a comprehensive effort to modernize and revitalize living facilities across I MEF. This initiative enhanced the quality of life for Marines and Sailors by improving infrastructure and directly contributed to operational readiness. Throughout these upgrades, I MEF maintained uninterrupted training cycles and mission readiness.



“To the Marines standing before us, you are the soul of this very MEF... it has been my most humble privilege to serve alongside all of you,” said Cederholm. “As we depart, know this: you have the sacred trust that comes with donning the cloth of our country and for swearing an oath. I know we’re in good hands.”



Following the ceremony, Cederholm was honored in a separate event commemorating his retirement after 36 years of honorable and distinguished service.



Wortman assumes command following his assignment as Commanding General, 3rd Marine Division. A proven leader with extensive joint and operational experience, he brings a forward-focused perspective as I MEF continues to support the Joint Force and operations across the Indo-Pacific.



“Today we are really proud, we are really thankful for these great Marines and Sailors... most especially to the Marines and Sailors that are forward deployed from this MEF,” said Wortman. “Every day we fight for the distinction of being an elite team, to strengthen our operational advantages and to protect the proud legacy of this great command.”



I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine air-ground task force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and sustained campaigns.



For more information, photos, videos and stories about the I MEF Change of Command, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/I-MEF