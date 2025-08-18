Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, incoming commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses the audience during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman during the ceremony, signifying the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9270878
    VIRIN: 250821-M-BY711-2270
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    I MEF
    Cederholm
    2025
    Change of Command
    CoC
    Wortman

