MCAS Yuma hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean | Service members and their families on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, speak with representatives from community organizations at the Back to School Resource Fair at the Sonoran Pueblo on the installation, July 24, 2025. Every year, the Back-to-School Resource Fair helps families on MCAS Yuma prepare for the new school year by providing them with supplies, information, and other valuable benefits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean)

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. (July 2025) – Marine Corps Community Services held its annual Back to School Resource Fair at the Sonoran Pueblo, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 24, to help military families prepare for the upcoming school year.



The event, hosted by the MCCS Family Care Programs office, attracted between 300 and 400 attendees, according to Candice Brown, the installation’s School Liaison Officer.



The fair featured representatives from local organizations and schools across Yuma County, including public, private, charter, and homeschool support groups. The goal was to provide information and resources that support military-connected children and ease transitions associated with frequent permanent changes of station (PCS).



More than 2,000 military-connected students live in Yuma County, most in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. Events like the resource fair help these students and their families integrate into the community and adjust to new educational environments.



“We also have backpacks and school supplies to give them a head start on supply shopping for the school year,” said Brown. “It’s especially helpful for families who haven’t been stationed in Yuma before or have children just starting school.”



Brown, who has coordinated the fair since 2020, emphasized the importance of building partnerships between the installation and local schools.



“This event is just one way we help military families connect with the community,” she said. “When you move a lot, it takes time to become familiar with schools, organizations, sports teams and where to get things like piano lessons. This helps families network faster, so they don’t spend six to nine months figuring it all out — they can do it in a month.”



For new families like the Nunezes, the event offered a warm welcome and tangible support. Yadi Nunez, wife of Sgt. Maj. Jesus Nunez Jr., recently arrived at MCAS Yuma with three school-age children.



“Coming to Yuma was probably one of the most welcoming experiences we’ve had,” she said. “Ms. Candice’s emails and resources made the transition feel smoother and less stressful.”



She added that the school supplies provided helped ease the financial burden of preparing three children for the school year.



“I’m really appreciative and grateful,” Nunez said. “I’ve been part of the Marine Corps family for almost 15 years, and when my husband retires, he’s going to be really sad to let a lot of this stuff go.”



The MCCS Back to School Resource Fair has been held annually since approximately 2005, continuing its mission to support Marine families and strengthen community ties throughout Yuma County.