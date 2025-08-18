Eastern Racers Streamline Cargo for 3rd CAB’s NATO Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga.— Soldiers and civilians from the 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command — known as the “Eastern Racers” — provided surface movement and hazardous materials transport expertise to Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Hunter Army Airfield in July.



Working alongside unit movement officers, the Deployment and Distribution Support Team inspected cargo bound for overseas deployment in support of NATO operations.



The team focused on hazardous materials documentation and vehicle dimensional data, overseeing the process from initial inspection through transport to the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, where cargo was loaded onto a carrier vessel.



Sgt. 1st Class William Hollingshed, movement supervisor with the 841st, briefed 3rd CAB personnel on hazardous materials documentation and standards before the loading process began.



“I focus on what’s required for mission success,” Hollingshed said. “Our goal is to reduce deficiencies at the port to zero — saving time and money.”



Staff Sgt. Nicolas Finlayson, also a movement supervisor, emphasized the importance of early documentation.

“Hazardous materials are a critical aspect of any movement,” Finlayson said. “Ensuring correct identification and paperwork before cargo arrives at the port saves time, money and avoids legal issues.”



Improper declarations can result in denied shipments, costly returns and potential liability. If an incident occurs due to incorrect documentation, the command may face legal consequences.



Staff Sgt. Alayna Talaroc, movement supervisor, oversaw inspections and noted that proper packaging and marking are essential.



“Advanced preparation minimizes packing and documentation errors,” Talaroc said. “It speeds up the shipping process and reduces taxpayer costs.”



Delivering port-ready shipments also reduces the workload for civilian teams, allowing them to focus on vessel loading operations. For deploying units, completing due outs faster lowers temporary duty travel costs and allows Soldiers to return home sooner before deployment.



Soldiers from the 841st inspected containers for stabilization and corrected blocking and bracing errors to ensure safety. Staff Sgt. Boston Thomason, movement supervisor, said proper bracing is critical.



“Without it, cargo can shift in transit, spill chemicals, create sparks or fall during reception,” Thomason said. “Any of these can lead to serious injury or equipment damage.”



Under DDST guidance, deficiencies were corrected on site to prevent delays at the port.



Talaroc said deployment preparation often falls outside the primary responsibilities of unit personnel.



“Most units aren’t aware of the many requirements for vessel operations,” he said. “We share our knowledge so they can become experts too.”



That education strengthens future missions and redeployments, turning each Soldier into a force multiplier. DDSTs also maintain direct communication with port and vessel carriers — relationships that streamline movement operations.



“The goal is to prevent frustrated cargo and keep everything moving,” Talaroc said. “We’re here to help deploying units and make their lives easier.”



The 841st continues working with unit movement officers and mobility teams as cargo moves to port and prepares for overseas shipment with the deploying Soldiers of the 3rd CAB.



The 841st Transportation Battalion DDSTs provide subject-matter expertise in support of units deploying from the battalion’s area of responsibility — Charleston, South Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida — during the movement preparation phase. DDSTs serve as tactical-level liaisons to ensure strategic movements execute on time.

