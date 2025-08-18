Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eastern Racers Streamline Cargo for 3rd CAB’s NATO Mission

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Hollingshed, 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, movement supervisor, inspects a deploying unit's trailer and documentation at Hunter Airfield in July, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9270510
    VIRIN: 250717-A-DQ632-8232
    Resolution: 899x1599
    Size: 247.69 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    logistics

