Exchange Scores Big With Special Army-Navy Game Trailer

DALLAS – The Exchange is ready for some football, rolling out a new custom-wrapped trailer ahead of the 126th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA (https://flic.kr/p/2roNFLt).



The trailer wrap features military patch-style logos commemorating the Army-Navy Game, the Exchange’s 130th anniversary and the 250th birthdays of the Army and Navy. The wrap is a rolling billboard, showing the Exchange’s dedication to those who serve.



“The phrase ‘Celebrating service, sacrifice and singing second’ reflects the spirit of the Army-Navy Game where future military leaders join on the field of friendly strife to battle for the honor of ‘singing second,’ in victory,” said Exchange Brand Marketing Senior Vice President Sandi Lute. “The American flag in the background represents the Nation, which binds us together in the common thread of service before self.”



The trailer will be on display at the game Dec. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, but until then, it will be on the road, delivering merchandise to military installations throughout the Eastern and Central regions of the country.



“As a West Point graduate class of ‘73, the Army-Navy Game has always held a special place in my heart,” Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull said. “Team Exchange has had the honor of supporting those who serve at this iconic event for eight years. Each season, the team strives to raise the bar and make the experience even more memorable than the last.”



