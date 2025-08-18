DLA Troop Support uses 3D printing to provide safer testing for military

PHILADELPHIA—The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Product Test Center Analytical have developed a 3D-model hand to improve safety during glove testing.



The 3D-printed hand is designed to simulate a human hand, allowing researchers to test the integrity of gloves without risking exposure to hazardous materials.

“A while back, we were asked to test some gloves that are specifically designed to protect the hands of people who work with jet fuel,” said Edward Dalton, a PTC general engineer, who had the idea to create the 3D model. “One of the tests dictated that a tester put on a glove, put their hand in a bucket full of jet fuel, then flex their fingers repeatedly. If the glove leaks, it fails the test.”

The results of a failed test could be detrimental to the tester.

“A leaking glove also means the tester just got jet fuel all over their hand which is a significant safety concern., Dalton said. “This got me thinking that maybe we could create an artificial hand with the ability to flex its fingers. This would give us the capability of still performing the test without putting a tester at risk.”

The project which took several months to complete now decreases unnecessary risk situations while saving time which would be spent decontaminating the skin.

According to the Health Effects of Jet Fuels Used by Armed Services, skin exposure to jet fuels can include “dry skin, itching, redness, rashes, scaling, cracking and blisters”.

PTC Supervisory Chemist Mike McClain has experienced testing gloves using previous safety precautions.

“We used plastic gloves over my hands and plastic for my arms with tape to join the two”, said McClain. “I experienced firsthand failing fuel handler’s gloves. Even with the efforts to protect my hand and arm, there was still some that got on me and the smell permeated through the protective plastic.”

The safer method in creating these hands has given the team insights into their 3D printing flexibilities that have not been realized until now.



“The fuel handler’s gloves are specific sizes, and you must find an individual who has a hand that fits that size”, McClain added. “Ed (Dalton) can scale the surrogate hands to match what we need for testing and adjust finger lengths to fit the design of the gloves versus the natural variation in human finger length we would normally deal with.”

Creating and experimenting with the 3D printing options not only provides safety for the PTC staff but also creates excitement for possibilities of how this method can assist other testing.

“I was motivated to use the tools we have access to in order to enhance the safety of our testing,” said Dalton. “Honestly, once it was all put together and I got it to work, it was REALLY cool! I had poured a lot of effort into this, and it was very satisfying to see them finally living up to their intended purpose.”

The team has conducted one experiment using the 3D hand model and anticipates conducting further tests soon.

