Troop Support celebrates careers of two Clothing and Textiles leaders at retirement ceremony

Friends, family and colleagues celebrated the careers of two Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles supply chain leaders during a ceremony in their honor July 30.



Former C&T Director of Customer Operations Bruce Carson retired after 41 years of federal service, and former C&T Chief of Planning Lisa Raucheisen retired after 38 years.



DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly presided over the ceremony and described it as an honor to celebrate the selfless service of the workforce.



“Having the chance to celebrate employees who gave so much to this organization and warfighters around the world is one of the greatest honors and best parts of this job,” Kelly said.



Carson began his career as an electrical engineer in the Medical supply chain and led several key initiatives throughout his career, including unifying DLA’s medical support to service hospitals in Europe and outfitting the newest military service, the U.S. Space Force.



“Through all this, the support to the warfighter has been what it’s all about,” Carson said. “Troop Support supports the troops and everything we do together, we do it well. It has 100 percent been my honor and privilege to work with all of you and I really appreciate your trust, support, and guidance. I wish you all the best in the future.”



Raucheisen worked the entirety of her career in C&T, starting out as an inventory management specialist at the Defense Personnel Support Center. Throughout her career she supported military customers including new recruits and introduced several new items including the Army’s operational camouflage pattern uniform.



“I know I’m so lucky the last 38 years and I’m going to be so lucky for the next 38 years, maybe,” Raucheisen said. “I know you’re going to do what you do best, support the warfighter and that’s why we’re here. Warfighter first, warfighter always.”



During the ceremony Carson and Raucheisen received certificates of retirement, pins, Commander’s coins and star notes from Kelly, respectively. Kelly also presented Carson’s and Raucheisen’s spouses with certificates of appreciation, respectively.



“You’ve had a profound impact on DOD readiness including operation and emergency support, from Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said. “You have been through it all. You adapted to new challenges and always endured our customers had what they needed to complete their missions.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025 11:01 Story ID: 546033 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troop Support celebrates careers of two Clothing and Textiles leaders at retirement ceremony, by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.