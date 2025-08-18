NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered - Ionie Pollard

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Ionie Pollard, a Navy Medicine quota manager, ensures every prospective Corpsman has a seat to attend Hospital Corpsman Basic Course (HCB) and any additional specialty training they may require preparing them to provide the best medical care for our Sailors, Marines and their families. Photo taken and graphic created at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 20, 2025 (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is mission driven and most importantly people powered! Today, we highlight Ionie Pollard, a Navy Medicine quota manager, who ensures every prospective Corpsman has a seat to attend Hospital Corpsman Basic Course (HCB) and any additional specialty training they may require, preparing them to provide the best medical care for our Sailors, Marines and their families.



Pollard answered a few questions about her career and to further describe how she supports our mission.



▶ Briefly describe why you joined the Navy and Civil Service:

▷ I initially joined the Navy because I did not want to become a statistic. I was raised by a single parent in South Central Los Angeles. Most of the teenage girls in my neighborhood became mothers before they graduated high school, and the community was filled with drug dealers and drug abusers. I wanted better for myself, so I joined the Navy. After joining I realized I was making a significant contribution and sacrifice for my country, and I felt good about my decision, so I kept reenlisting. Now as a Civil Service worker, I have extended my dedication to the government in a different capacity.



▶ Why did you pick your career field?

▷ I believe that Hospital Corpsman is the best rate in the Navy. I chose it because I attended a medical magnet high school where part of the curriculum was spending hours volunteering at Martin Luther King hospital. I witnessed dedicated doctors and nurses provide life changing treatment to severely injured patients. The families of those patients were truly appreciative, so I desired to affect lives in that way.



▶ What do you love about your job and what keeps you motivated?

▷ I love the contribution I am making to Navy Medicine by ensuring that Sailors receive the training they need to save lives in the fleet and medical treatment facilities. I am motivated by the fact that wherever medical treatment is needed, a Hospital Corpsman will contribute to providing care.



▶ How you and your team support the Force Development, Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces?

▷ Education and Training is one of the pillars of Force Development. Ensuring that each prospective Corpsman has a seat to attend HCB, and any additional specialty training is how my team supports Force Development. At the completion of that training the Sailor is ready to deploy to support specific missions across the fleet, thus contributing to Force Generation.



▶ Describe how you and your team implement the Get Real Get Better mindset to improve processes and better support the Navy:

▷ As part of an organization that is always changing and growing, it is important that we individually look in the mirror to consider our actions and to correct those actions that are no longer beneficial. I honestly believe that we are never done growing and can always learn from others regardless of background. I am encouraged to analyze processes and procedures to work more effectively and efficiently, and I challenge others to do the same.



Thank you Ionie for all that you do for Navy Medicine!