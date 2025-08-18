NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered - Ionie Pollard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Ionie Pollard, a Navy Medicine quota manager, ensures every prospective Corpsman has a seat to attend Hospital Corpsman Basic Course (HCB) and any additional specialty training they may require preparing them to provide the best medical care for our Sailors, Marines and their families. Photo taken and graphic created at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 20, 2025 (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon).