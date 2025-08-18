Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered - Ionie Pollard

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Ionie Pollard, a Navy Medicine quota manager, ensures every prospective Corpsman has a seat to attend Hospital Corpsman Basic Course (HCB) and any additional specialty training they may require preparing them to provide the best medical care for our Sailors, Marines and their families. Photo taken and graphic created at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 20, 2025 (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon).

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command
    NMFDC
    Mission Driven-People Powered

