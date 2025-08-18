Military and community, building partnerships that last

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Serving the nation is vital, and so is serving the community. That’s why Barksdale Air Force Base partners with local leaders through the Honorary Commander program, pairing them with commanders from units within the 2nd Bomb Wing to bridge the military-civilian gap and build lasting relationships.



On Friday, Aug. 15, the 2nd Bomb Wing welcomed its honorary commanders for a daylong tour showcasing the mission, people and capabilities behind the world’s largest bomb wing. Over their two-year term, each honorary commander is paired with a unit commander with the goal of fostering understanding and advocacy between the base and the Shreveport-Bossier City communities.



“I have a big affinity for the military and for our service men and women,” said Jason Rowland, Bossier Parish Schools superintendent and 96th Bomb Squadron honorary commander. “I never served in the military, and since I've gotten older I felt an obligation to do so, so anything that I can do now in my current position, I want to do my best so I can give more to Barksdale.”



The day began with a mission brief from Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, which offered insight into the Wing’s operations and the important role Barksdale AFB plays in the local community. From there, participants visited the Weapons Load Training Facility to explore a B-52H Stratofortress and learn about what it takes to keep the aircraft flying.



Going into lunch, the honorary commanders sat down with their commanders to talk about the challenges and opportunities facing both the base and the community. These conversations are the heart of the Honorary Commander Program as they create space for leaders to share perspectives, build mutual understanding, and find ways to support one another through advocacy, influence, and access to resources.



After lunch, the group visited the Youth Center before heading to the 2nd Medical Group to try out a Combat Medic Simulator, experiencing firsthand the training it takes to prepare medics for the battlefield. They then climbed to the air traffic control tower and learned how the tower’s training simulator keeps air traffic controllers mission ready.



The tour concluded with a visit to the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, where a K-9 demonstration and briefing from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Airmen highlighted the skills and teamwork that protect the installation.



“I really enjoyed visiting the air traffic control tower and learning about their mission, but my favorite part was definitely seeing the military working dogs and getting to check out the CATM weaponry.” said Hannah Carey, Northwest Louisiana ambassador for The Boot and 2nd Bomb Wing command chief honorary commander.



By the end of the day, honorary commanders gained a deeper understanding of the 2nd Bomb Wing mission and had the opportunity to speak with Airmen who make it all happen, further strengthening the ties between the Barksdale AFB and community leaders from the surrounding area.



“It was great to get to spend time today with our honorary commanders,” said Col. Jessica Critcher, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander. “We appreciate them welcoming us into their community, their interest in the men and women of Barksdale Air Force Base and we’re certainly appreciative of their support. You don’t always have this much support at every base for the honorary commander program, so we’re grateful for how strong the program is here.”

