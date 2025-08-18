Like Father, Like Son: LaPierres Deployed Together with 75th EAS

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — Chief Master Sgt. Douglas E. LaPierre, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, and his son, Tech. Sgt. Tyler LaPierre, a 75th EAS crew chief, are deployed together in the Horn of Africa, serving side by side in support of the squadron’s mission.



Douglas and Tyler both serve in the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing, their home unit when not deployed. Their shared deployment marks a rare opportunity in the Air Force—one that blends family tradition with operational excellence in a real-world environment.



“I was genuinely ecstatic when I learned that I would get the opportunity to serve alongside my dad in a deployed environment,” said Tyler. “When it comes to fulfilling a leadership role, there are not many people that take care of enlisted personnel like he does, so I knew he was going to make this deployment both productive and fun.”



According to Douglas, the LaPierre name carries a long tradition of Air Force service. His father, Master Sgt. Larry LaPierre, spent 30 years as an avionics technician working on F-106, F-16 and F-15 aircraft. Two of Douglas’ sisters are also commissioned officers in the Air Force medical field.



For Tyler, growing up under his father’s example shaped the Airman he would become. Both father and son enjoy working with their hands and “turning wrenches” on just about anything. At home, that means racing cars they build together and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. In uniform, it made becoming a C-130 crew chief a natural fit, allowing Tyler to play a hands-on role in keeping aircraft mission-ready for operations across the region.



The 75th EAS provides tactical airlift across East Africa, moving personnel, equipment and supplies to support U.S. and partner-nation forces. It is within this mission that the LaPierres find themselves serving together—one leading from the front as a chief and the other ensuring aircraft are ready to fly.



“He leads with integrity, discipline, passion and fearlessness,” said Tyler. “Watching him wear the uniform with pride makes me want to serve and live up to the standard he sets every day.”



While deeply proud to share the same squadron patch, Tyler is mindful of charting his own course. That balance has brought challenges—from navigating the chief–Airman dynamic at work to occasionally receiving “verbal counseling at the dinner table.” But it has also given him a front-row seat to his father’s leadership under pressure, both in the squadron and during high-tempo mission requirements.



Day to day, the two rarely work on the same tasks, but both play vital roles in sustaining the squadron’s ability to generate airlift missions. Tyler maintains and prepares the C-130 Hercules for operations, while Douglas focuses on leading the squadron’s enlisted force and ensuring the team stays ready to meet mission demands. Together, their roles highlight how every Airman contributes to keeping mobility aircraft flying in one of the most strategically important regions in the world.



This deployment is especially meaningful to Douglas, who says it could be one of his last before retirement.



“It’s obviously not something commonly seen in the military,” Douglas said. “I jumped at the opportunity to make this a lasting memory for the both of us.”



That memory includes a milestone flight when Douglas traveled to Kenya aboard the C-130 his son crewed. Nine years earlier, Tyler had taken his oath of enlistment on one of his father’s aircraft. With this mission, their Air Force journey came full circle.



“Being able to do the day-to-day mission with my son is the icing on the cake,” Douglas said. “Knowing we will forever be able to look back at our time here and be proud of our service in the AOR together is comforting.”



Looking ahead, Tyler hopes to build on the foundation laid by his father and grandfather, continuing the LaPierre family’s legacy of service while contributing to the 120th AW and 75th EAS mission wherever it takes him next.

