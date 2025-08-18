Like Father, Like Son: LaPierres Deployed Together with 75th EAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Douglas E. LaPierre, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, and his son, Tech. Sgt. Tyler LaPierre, 75th EAS crew chief, stand in front of a C-130 Hercules on the flight line at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 15, 2025. The father and son are deployed from the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing, where they are assigned. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)