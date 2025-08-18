Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like Father, Like Son: LaPierres Deployed Together with 75th EAS

    DJIBOUTI

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Douglas E. LaPierre, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, and his son, Tech. Sgt. Tyler LaPierre, 75th EAS crew chief, stand in front of a C-130 Hercules on the flight line at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 15, 2025. The father and son are deployed from the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing, where they are assigned. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    120th Airlift Wing (Montana Air National Guard)
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    U.S. Air Force

