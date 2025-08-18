DoD Systems Bolster Border Security Operations

Photo By Capt. Bailey Buhler | U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Romero, a cavalry scout assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Bailey Buhler | U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Romero, a cavalry scout assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, under Joint Task Force-Southern Border, monitors the southern border using a long range advanced scout surveillance system (LRAS3) near Santa Teresa, N.M., July 3, 2025. The LRAS3 is a multi-sensor system capable of long-range detections in day and night operations. Joint Task Force-Southern Border executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bailey Buhler) see less | View Image Page

EL PASO, Texas – Along the rugged terrain of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Department of Defense (DoD) has deployed optic systems to enhance detection and monitoring capabilities in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System–Expeditionary (GBOSS-(E)), the Long Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3), and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) are advanced tools and unique military capabilities used by service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border (JTF-SB) to monitor large areas, detect illegal crossings, and strengthen perimeter security in coordination with CBP agents.



Whether elevated on towers, deployed from concealed positions, or mounted on armored vehicles, these systems provide persistent coverage across challenging and often inaccessible landscapes. Each platform offers a unique capability, contributing to the multi-layered detection and monitoring strategy in place along the southern border.



GBOSS-(E): Elevated Overwatch and Area Monitoring

The Ground-Based Operational Surveillance System–Expeditionary, or GBOSS-(E), is one of the most capable fixed-position monitoring assets in the DoD inventory. Mounted on telescoping masts or permanent towers, GBOSS-E integrates electro-optical and infrared cameras, laser rangefinders, and ground radar to enable 24-7 observation across large sectors of terrain.



From its elevated position, the system allows operators to detect, identify, and geolocate movement in open desert and rugged terrain—critical for tracking groups attempting to cross into the United States without authorization. What makes GBOSS-(E) unique is that it is an organic asset to Military Police units. By employing it in this mission, Soldiers are not only enhancing border security but also building readiness by training with and refining the use of their equipment in a real-world environment.



“Integrating the GBOSS-E system into our mission set has enhanced our Soldiers’ ability to detect threats from a distance. These systems allow our Soldiers to pick up on movement and heat signatures through radar and camera capabilities that enhance monitoring efforts, especially at night and from a distance,” said Sgt. 1st Class Sean Marshall, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 759th Military Police Battalion. “In an austere environment like Yuma, where the desert extends for miles, the GBOSS-(E) is a force multiplier that enables us to use the terrain to our advantage.”



LRAS3: Long-Range Target Detection from Concealed Positions

The Long Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System, or LRAS3, provides high-fidelity visual monitoring and long-range target detection from mobile platforms such as the Stryker armored vehicle. By combining thermal imaging, day cameras, GPS, and a laser rangefinder, LRAS3 enables Soldiers to observe and identify subjects from several kilometers away while remaining protected under armor and out of sight.



Originally designed as a Cavalry asset for reconnaissance teams in forward-deployed environments, the LRAS3 has been in use for decades. With the integration of Cavalry elements into Infantry formations, the system has transitioned from a specialized tool to one now available at the company level. Along the southern border, LRAS3 has found a new purpose, providing personnel with long-range detection capabilities to discreetly monitor trails, canyons, and key terrain features from standoff positions. Repurposed for homeland security, the system continues to prove its value by supporting CBP operations.



“This system allows a Stryker with a mounted LRAS3 to provide U.S. Border Patrol with the information and location needed to interdict suspected illegal aliens,” said 1st Lt. Elias Stephenson, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “It’s used in areas that have substantial observation capabilities to support the detection capabilities of the system and enable U.S. Border Patrol interdiction.”



CROWS: Remote Observation with Defensive Capability

The Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station, or CROWS, provides operators with long-range observation capabilities. Mounted on Stryker armored vehicles, CROWS allows Soldiers to detect and track activity while remaining protected inside the vehicle.



Equipped with stabilized optics, thermal and day cameras, and a laser rangefinder, the system is now employed along the southern border strictly as a detection and monitoring asset. Originally designed to integrate with crew-served weapons in combat zones, the system has been repurposed for homeland security missions to provide personnel with long-range observation capability without its traditional armament. This adaptation highlights its versatility—enabling Soldiers and Department of Homeland Security personnel to maintain persistent watch over high-risk border sectors while remaining protected inside their vehicles.



“The Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) is a remote camera system on the Stryker that is normally used for the Stryker’s mounted machine gun for targeting in combat,” said Stephenson. “For the southern border mission, we don’t have weapons mounted so it’s been repurposed to extend our duration for detection and monitoring capabilities. This allows our vehicle commanders to detect individuals at greater distances and enable border apprehensions.”



Integrated Systems, Unified Mission:

Together, GBOSS-(E), LRAS3, and CROWS demonstrate the unique military capabilities the DoD contributes to border security operations. By combining advanced surveillance platforms, specialized training, and the ability to operate in austere environments, these systems strengthen detection and monitoring efforts across the southern border. Their integration also reflects the close partnership between the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security in protecting national sovereignty and disrupting illicit activity.



As the mission continues, these systems remain vital to detecting movement, monitoring critical areas, and supporting Soldiers and law enforcement personnel working together to secure the southern border.