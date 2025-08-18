Army housing tenant survey informs Army action plans

Photo By Stephanie Logue | Crews work on Army Family Housing construction at the Wetzel Housing Area in...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Logue | Crews work on Army Family Housing construction at the Wetzel Housing Area in Baumholder, Germany March 28, 2025, while progress on nearby Baumholder Elementary School is visible in the distance. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is managing construction of the projects in close coordination with German construction partners, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and in the case of the school also the Department of Defense Education Activity. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – The results of the Fiscal Year 2025 Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey are in.



The Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey is an annual survey conducted by the U.S. Army to gather feedback from Soldiers and their families about their experiences living in Army housing. This feedback helps the Army understand the needs of its tenants and make improvements to housing quality, resident services and community amenities.



This fiscal year, overall satisfaction scores increased from 75.8 to 76 for privatized family housing, from 73 to 74.1 for Army-owned and leased family housing, and from 87 to 87.4 for privatized unaccompanied housing.



"This year, and every year, we are grateful for the feedback our Soldiers and families provide through the Tenant Satisfaction Survey,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, Army Materiel Command’s command sergeant major. “We stand ready to support as our garrisons submit their action plans and are committed to improving the quality of our housing for our Soldiers and families, including our junior enlisted and unaccompanied Soldiers.”



This was the first Tenant Satisfaction Survey that included Army-owned permanent party unaccompanied housing residents, which primarily includes Soldiers in barracks. While participation was low, the Army is looking to mature processes for marketing the survey and communicating the impact Soldiers’ comments have on the prioritization of Army investments into barracks.



Now that the results have been tallied, installations will develop action plans within 60 days of receiving their results. These plans are one of the many updates briefed during weekly housing reviews conducted by the Installation Management Command.



“These survey results allow us track improvement, provide oversight and drive action across our installations with our privatized housing providers,” said Maj. Gen. James Smith, IMCOM acting commanding general. “This year’s inclusion of Army-owned unaccompanied housing in the survey further demonstrates our commitment to improving the quality of housing for our junior enlisted and unaccompanied Soldiers. IMCOM will work directly in support of senior commanders to identify opportunities for barracks improvements.”



Survey results will also continue to inform the Facility Investment Plan. Over the next five fiscal years, the Army plans to invest $2.3 billion in government-owned family housing.



Privatized housing providers have already invested over $1.6 billion from fiscal years 2020-2024 and plan to invest an additional $2.2 billion between fiscal years 2025-2027 in new construction, renovations and community improvements. The providers have also focused on improving maintenance staffing and processes.



The Army has implemented several measures to ensure housing quality, including 100% “change of occupancy” inspections and assurance checks on life, health and safety work orders in family housing. Additionally, independent third-party inspections of the entire family housing inventory are being conducted, and a standardized inspection checklist has been implemented. The Army has also fully implemented the Tenant Bill of Rights at installations with privatized housing, clarifying rights and responsibilities and providing residents with a stronger voice.



A summary of the full survey results is available at https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/qualityoflife/housing.html.