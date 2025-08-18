Zietz hunts in golden opportunity

Courtesy Photo | Joel Zietz, a contracting officer representative in the Western Area field office in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joel Zietz, a contracting officer representative in the Western Area field office in Fargo, North Dakota, couldn’t believe his eyes when he found out he had won the lottery for one of the sought after “oncein-a-lifetime” North Dakota Moose hunting licenses. Having applied yearly since he was 16, Zietz was one of only 204 hunters, out of 25,257 applicants, that was awarded the rare opportunity to hunt one of North Dakota’s heaviest animals. see less | View Image Page

Joel Zietz, a contracting officer representative in the Western Area field office in Fargo, North Dakota, couldn’t believe his eyes when he found out he had won the lottery for one of the sought after “oncein-a-lifetime” North Dakota Moose hunting licenses. Having applied yearly since he was 16, Zietz was one of only 204 hunters, out of 25,257 applicants, that was awarded the rare opportunity to hunt one of North Dakota’s heaviest animals.



Zietz was able to snag his coveted moose on the evening of the season opener, making a clean, oneshot harvest. After properly field dressing and processing the body with his wife, the moose hide was sent to a professional tannery, where the leather will be sewn into duffel bags and mittens. The meat, despite being shared with the western area field office in the form of a taco bar, will provide meals for Zietz and his family for many weeks to come.



For Zietz, harvests like this reflect his deep commitment to ethical hunting, a commitment that requires him to have the upmost precision on his shots. A properly aimed blow allows the hunter to maximize his use of the meat and hide as well as preventing the animal from suffering any additional distress.



That dedication to precision is what initially interested Zietz in long-range shooting. Years of practice culminated to him competing in the Nightforce Extreme Long-Range Steel Challenge rifle competition in Casper, Wyoming. With over 300 competitors from a variety of different countries and backgrounds, the event is seen as one of the premier long range shooting competitions in the United States.



The way the competition works is simple. That doesn’t mean it’s easy. The ultimate test of focus and skill, the competition requires participants to take into account the air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and barometric pressure to hit the targets, which can be up to over 2,000 yards away. Participants are awarded two points for hitting the target on their first engagement, and one point for hitting it on their second.



Zietz, who finished third in his division during the 2023 competition, attributed his success to his ability to focus. “I zoned out a lot of distractions and conversations. I spent lots of time watching wind changes and mirage behind my binoculars when I wasn’t shooting,” Zietz said, “the mental game is a huge factor.”



A key aspect of any shooting event is the rigorous safety rules. Before the competition begins, the competitors are run through a rigorous safety course. They are advised to begin each stage port arms, magazine in and bolt back. Muzzles are to remain pointed downrange, and rifles are not to be shot until the range officer tells them to engage. “Basic firearm safety means treating all firearms as if they are loaded,” Zietz said. “It’s important to go through the safety fundamentals, even with professional shooters.”



Born and raised in North Dakota, Joel Zietz has been with the St. Paul District for 15 years. After graduating from Minnesota State Community Technical College with an associate’s degree in construction management, he began an internship at Baldhill Dam in Ashtabula, North Dakota, where he eventually worked his way up to become the lead maintenance coordinator. He has been with the Western Area Office since 2024. “I greatly appreciate the encouraging supervisory team I have at the Fargo office,” Zietz said, “My colleagues are amazing people who bring great knowledge and experiences to the table to collaborate on projects, solve problems and ensure we keep the focus on safely completing all of our construction projects on time and within budget.”



Zietz lives on his 18-acre farmstead with his wife of 19 years and their three dogs. He is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree in construction management after being selected by the Corps of Engineers as part of their academic degree training program. This fall he plans on hunting in the North Dakota Badlands after recently drawing another “once-in-a-lifetime” hunting license, this time for Elk.