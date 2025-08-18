Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zietz hunts in golden opportunity

    FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Joel Zietz, a contracting officer representative in the Western Area field office in Fargo, North Dakota, couldn’t believe his eyes when he found out he had won the lottery for one of the sought after “oncein-a-lifetime” North Dakota Moose hunting licenses. Having applied yearly since he was 16, Zietz was one of only 204 hunters, out of 25,257 applicants, that was awarded the rare opportunity to hunt one of North Dakota’s heaviest animals.

