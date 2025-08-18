Zietz hunts in golden opportunity

Joel Zietz, a contracting officer representative in the Western Area field office in Fargo, North Dakota, couldn’t believe his eyes when he found out he had won the lottery for one of the sought after “oncein-a-lifetime” North Dakota Moose hunting licenses. Having applied yearly since he was 16, Zietz was one of only 204 hunters, out of 25,257 applicants, that was awarded the rare opportunity to hunt one of North Dakota’s heaviest animals.
