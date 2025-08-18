Student shadow provides an opportunity to teach and learn

Photo By Renwick Martin | Engineers in the St. Paul District have a unique opportunity to teach the next...... read more read more Photo By Renwick Martin | Engineers in the St. Paul District have a unique opportunity to teach the next generation of homegrown engineers. Ann Banitt, a senior hydraulic engineer in the St. Paul office, took advantage of this opportunity when she agreed to host Trevor Rother, a senior from a local high school. see less | View Image Page

Engineers in the St. Paul District have a unique opportunity to teach the next generation of homegrown engineers. Ann Banitt, a senior hydraulic engineer in the St. Paul office, took advantage of this opportunity when she agreed to host Trevor Rother, a senior from a local high school.



Required by his high school to job shadow a professional, Rother reached out to Banitt with an interest in engineering. Once the visit was approved, Banitt set an itinerary - one that would give Rother an overview of the various technical disciplines performed at the St. Paul District. He would get to experience how engineers coordinate, how various aspects of engineering work intersects and learn how the Corps of Engineers integrates chemistry, his future career aspiration, into their work.



In a whirlwind day, Rother went around the district office learning about hydrology, hydraulic engineering, structural engineering, dam safety and water management. Before wrapping up his job shadowing opportunity in a meeting with the Geographic Information System team, Rother was able to meet with Sarah Fischer, an environmental chemist in the Kansas City office, via video chat. Fischer later wrote that she was glad that she could support the efforts to “mentor the next generation of engineers and scientists.”



Rother said his biggest takeaway was seeing firsthand how people from different roles work together to accomplish a goal larger than the individual pieces. His favorite part of the day was Adam Howard’s presentation about the Fargo - Moorhead and Arcadia projects because Howard went in-depth and took his time explaining the projects and his role in them. “Howard’s presentation really put into perspective the important role of engineers in creating the blueprints for these massive projects we see in everyday life,” Rother said.