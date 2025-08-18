Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Student shadow provides an opportunity to teach and learn

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Renwick Martin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Engineers in the St. Paul District have a unique opportunity to teach the next generation of homegrown engineers. Ann Banitt, a senior hydraulic engineer in the St. Paul office, took advantage of this opportunity when she agreed to host Trevor Rother, a senior from a local high school.

    This work, Student shadow provides an opportunity to teach and learn, by Renwick Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

