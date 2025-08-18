Partnership training helps prepare firefighters for leadership roles

Photo By Anissa Connell | FORT CARSON, Colo. – Chanelle Norton, Fort Carson firefighter, along with 20 other...... read more read more Photo By Anissa Connell | FORT CARSON, Colo. – Chanelle Norton, Fort Carson firefighter, along with 20 other firefighters from across Installation Management Command came together for professional and personal development training Aug. 11-15, 2025, at the Mission Training Complex. The training breaks down the intricacies of civilian roles to help those in med-level positions. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Over 20 firefighters from across U.S. Army Installation Management Command came together for professional and personal development training Aug. 11-15, 2025, at the Mission Training Complex.



“The first two days is more of a personal and professional development … and after that, we get into the policies and procedures so they’re able to look at things from a different perspective,” said Fort Carson Fire Chief Robert Fisher.



The weeklong training breaks down the intricacies of civilian roles to help those in mid-level positions.



“We tell everybody out of the gate that there’s no rank in this room and there’s an expectation that we're gonna collaborate,” said Letterkenny Army Depot, Pennsylvania, Fire Chief, David McGlynn.



Beyond the collaboration aspect of the class, participants create connections that extend beyond the classroom.



“We're trying to give them some nuggets, but also create that comfort so they build these relationships so that they can use their Rolodex of resources,” said McGlynn.



Channelle Norton, a Fort Carson firefighter attending the training, said the class primarily focused on how to work cohesively with people in a team.



“We all have a bad day, right? Being able to see that, and respond to it, (we can) either help them through it, or figure something out so that when we respond, it's efficient,” said Norton. “It’s about the patient of the situation, so we’re not distracted.”



McGlynn said the training has a clear purpose for attendees.



“Our capabilities in what they’re going to do when they leave supports the warfighter mission,” said McGlynn.



Norton said she did not see herself as a leader before the training, but throughout the week, it became clearer that this was within her reach.



“I can fight for my people if I need to and so whenever I do get into that role, I feel like I have a backpack full of tools and (know) how to see people differently and how to work together as a team,” said Norton.



The training is primarily funded through the Army Civilian Career Management Agency.



“Taking a class like this for mid-level leadership and exposing firefighters to it at this level now prepares them for ultimately when they take those more formalized leadership positions and hopefully enables them to positively impact fire emergency services,” said A.J. Eversley, Army Fire and Emergency Services chief at Headquarters, Department of the Army, who oversaw the training.



Fisher said the overall goal of the training is to make it overarching to all mid-level positions.



“The ultimate goal of this is to not just make it (for) just firefighters or emergency services, but to develop something and have it a longstanding program for that mid-level backbone of leadership,” said Fisher.