Bubbles and Beginnings- DoDEA Americas Launches Universal PreK at Fort Campbell

Photo By Michael ODay | Litoya Grant, Universal Prekindergarten teacher at Barsanti Elementary School, leads her class in clapping along to an engaging video lesson on the first day of school, fostering excitement and social skills among military-connected 4-year-olds in DoDEA's expanded program at Fort Campbell.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Bubbles floated through the air Monday morning outside Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Barsanti Elementary School as many 4-year-olds giggled with excitement while others shyly peeked at their new classrooms. It was the first day of Universal Prekindergarten at Fort Campbell, marking a joyful — and sometimes tearful — milestone for military families embracing free early education amid the demands of service life.





More than a few parents fought back tears as their little ones eagerly grabbed teachers' hands and stepped inside, ready for a day of play, learning, and discovery. "It's bittersweet," one mother said, watching her daughter wave goodbye. “She is so excited. She was ready two weeks ago.”





The rollout at Barsanti is part of Phase II of DoDEA's Universal Prekindergarten expansion in the Americas region, bringing full-day, tuition-free classes to Fort Campbell schools, including Barsanti, Barkley, Lucas, and Marshall, for the first time. The program, which also extends to DoDEA schools overseas, builds on early childhood initiatives that emphasize play-based learning, growth, and foundational skills in reading and math.





At Barsanti, the enthusiasm was palpable. "We are so excited to welcome our UPK Bulldogs today," said Principal Elisabeth Burba. "We've been waiting anxiously for the past two weeks. This is such a great opportunity for them to learn language skills, social skills, engage in developmental play, and be part of the Barsanti family.”





Universal PreK isn't just about the ABCs and 123s; it's a cornerstone for building college- and career-ready students from the ground up, educators say. By fostering holistic development — academics, behavior, resiliency, and self-regulation — the program equips children with a firm foundation that carries through kindergarten, middle school, high school, and beyond. "When we think about being a future-ready student in DoDEA, we think about kids holistically," Burba explained. "The UPK program helps students at that 4-year-old developmental level to gain all of those skills in a safe and supportive setting, so that when they do go on to their upper grades, they have that firm foundation.”





Research underscores the long-term benefits of high-quality early childhood programs like Universal PreK for education and career readiness, with studies such as the Carolina Abecedarian Project showing persistent effects into adulthood—including a 22-percentage-point increase in four-year college attendance, reduced grade retention and special education needs, higher likelihood of skilled employment, and fewer depressive symptoms—while RAND research highlights particular advantages for military families through enhanced child health, early academic skills, family retention, and military readiness by minimizing childcare disruptions during deployments and relocations.





For students, the advantages start immediately. Litoya Grant, a UPK teacher at Barsanti, champions the play-based approach that makes learning feel like fun. "I believe children learn best in their natural environments while they're exploring and having fun and having real conversations," Grant said. "Teachers are more engaged with the students in what they're doing and learning, rather than isolating them from their natural play and learning experience.”





Research backs her up: Kids retain more when lessons tie into their interests, whether it's toys, themes, or games. "You learn quicker, faster, and hold more retention when you have a vested interest in what you are learning and it's relevant to you," Grant added. "We engage the children in what they're interested in ... and develop the learning lessons around their interest and their explorations."





Unique features like family dining amplify these benefits, helping children socialize, build self-help skills, and try new foods in a supportive setting. "It helps our kiddos learn to socialize and engage with their peers," Burba said. "It's really developmentally appropriate and it's healthy and nutritious for our youngest Bulldogs.”





Parents reap rewards too, particularly in a military world of frequent relocations and deployments. The free program slashes childcare costs and eliminates waitlists, providing stability and peace of mind. "It's so much easier," said another Fort Campbell parent. "We have one school, one drop-off, making our mornings so much easier."





For the military as a whole, UPK bolsters family readiness and retention. By supporting child development and resilience — key for kids facing constant change — the program helps service members stay focused and committed.





"It helps our youngest Bulldogs build resiliency," said Burba. "Meaning that you are able to take the situation you're in and gain the necessary skills not only to conquer that situation, but also to adapt when it's needed.”





As the bubbles settled and the school day unfolded, Barsanti's newest students dove into their adventures, a small but significant step toward brighter futures. In a community where sacrifice is routine, programs like this remind families they're not alone in preparing the next generation.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.